Dedicated fans spend their holiday tailgating at 'Saintsgiving'

NEW ORLEANS - Eager Saints fans are taking their holiday to the next level outside of the Superdome. Many are calling it "Saintsgiving."

Photos taken in New Orleans show spreads of Thanksgiving food laid out on tables by diehard fans hours before the Saints host the Falcons at home.

The New Orleans Saints have won the last nine straight games, including throttling the reigning Super Bowl champs last Sunday 48-7. The last time the Saints won nine games in a row, they ended the season holding a Lombardi Trophy.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. tonight.