Decision upheld to scrap Louisiana voting machine contract

BATON ROUGE (AP) - The Louisiana secretary of state's office will have to redo its work to replace the state's decade-old voting machines.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration refused Wednesday to reinstate a voided multimillion-dollar contract award.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne reviewed the decision to scrap the deal with Dominion Voting Systems. Dardenne said he found that cancelling the contract award was in Louisiana's best interest.

Dardenne agreed with the decision of his chief procurement officer, who found legal problems with the vendor selection process.

If Dominion wants to continue its challenge, it will have to go to court.

Interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin hasn't said how or when he'll restart the bid process. He previously defended the selection of Dominion and slammed the Edwards administration for tossing out the contract award.