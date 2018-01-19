Decision to come Feb. 20 in dispute on Louisiana opioid suit

BATON ROUGE- A state district judge will decide in February whether Gov. John Bel Edwards or Attorney General Jeff Landry should have control over Louisiana's lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

The Democratic governor and Republican attorney general have been unable to reach a compromise over how to handle litigation accusing drug companies of worsening opioid abuse in Louisiana.

The Edwards administration filed a lawsuit in September through the state health department against more than a dozen drug companies.

Landry wants to take the litigation from the Edwards administration, saying the scope should be broadened to include other agencies. Landry cites his constitutional authority as state legal officer.

Both sides accuse the other of playing politics with the lawsuit.

After a hearing Friday, Judge Wilson Fields said he would announce his ruling Feb. 20.