Decem-brr on the way

Dig deep into the closet, grab the warmest layers you own -- they'll be needed Thursday to Saturday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect a partly sunny day to unfold with high temperatures climbing to the upper 60s this afternoon. Rain showers will arrive overnight just ahead of a strong cold front. Lows will drop to 50 degrees.

Up Next: Off and on showers will continue into Thursday before a strong cold front brings very cold temperatures into Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi by early Friday Morning. It will be the coldest air mass so far this season, and some areas north of I-12 will experience temperatures in the upper 20s. The cold Canadian air will only allow daytime highs on Friday to reach the middle to upper 40s! Be prepared to pull out the heavier sweaters and jackets to combat the bone-chilling temperatures.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion:

Wednesday should see partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures ahead of south surging Canadian cold air mass. Front arrival time should be during the overnight hours into Thursday and may be accompanied by some light rain as the colder air wedges underneath a warm layer to produce post-frontal isentropic lift for a brief time before the column dries out. We’ll forecast 30 percent rain coverage in the WBRZ Weather forecast area. North winds will then increase becoming gusty as cold air advection deepens Thursday. Friday Night and Early Saturday should see the coldest temperatures with a large area experiencing 7 to 10 hour duration of freezing temperatures. A large surface high will move east rather quickly and moderating temperatures can be expected on Saturday. Then with southeasterly winds taking hold Sunday, moisture recovery should be sufficient enough to produce showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two ahead of the next cold front expected to roll through the area Monday. That front will be more of a hybrid Pacific Maritime/Canadian system; thus bringing a less pronounced post-frontal cool down. However, seasonably cool temperatures are expected for much of next week as little in the way of large upper level amplification is noted in the model runs.

--Josh