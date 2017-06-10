Decapitated man found on steps of Jackson home

Image: The Clarion-Ledger

JACKSON, Miss. - The severed head of a man was found on the front steps of a home in Jackson and police are investigating.

Cmdr. Tyree Jones says the body part was found Saturday shortly after 9 a.m. He did not indicate whether the man lived at the home where the head was found.

The coroner's office was called to the scene. The rest of the man's body has not been located.

Officials say the cause of death, at this time, appears to be severance. Jones says investigators are trying to identify the victim, the city's 28th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation and/or the identity of the deceased is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department.