Decades in prison for multiple killings

Photo: Pictured from left, Glen Emerson, Richard Ward and Dwayne Miller/The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Three New Orleans gang members will be imprisoned for decades in connection with multiple killings.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the three were sentenced Monday, at a hearing where the father of one victim expressed remorse, but also forgiveness. Twenty-five-year-old Dwayne "Wayne" Miller and 23-year-old and Glen Emerson each received 40-year terms under a plea agreement.

Twenty-year-old Richard "Trey" Ward got a 20-year sentence. Prosecutors said they were members of the "Mid-City Killers" gang. They pleaded guilty last week in cases including the killings of AmeriCorps volunteer 18-year-old Joseph Massenburg in 2013, and Ricky Johnson, the brother of a police officer, that same year.

The Rev. Andre Massenburg said he and his wife forgive them for Joseph's death. He told the three: "Our faith demands that we forgive you."