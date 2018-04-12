61°
Debate over mosquito control in Livingston Parish continues
LIVINGSTON PARISH- The battle for mosquito abatement in Livingston Parish continues, this time with two councilmen looking out for their own districts.
Councilmen Garry Talbert and Maurice Keen are submitting a proposal for an ordinance that would establish a mosquito abatement board in District 2 near the Watson area and District 3 north of Denham Springs.This comes after several attempts to establish mosquito control for the entire parish failed.
This time though, Talbert says the board wouldn't depend on a new tax.
Late last month the council voted to disband the current mosquito board. In February, as this debate gained steam other councilmen didn't necessarily support the ideas of parish-wide mosquito control.
