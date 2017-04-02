Death toll rises to 207 in Colombia avalanche

MOCOA, Colombia - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos says that at least 207 people have been killed in a water and mud avalanche in the country's south, but the death toll is changing "every moment."



Santos spoke Sunday in his latest update on the tragedy.



Authorities say another 200 people including many children were injured and just as many remain unaccounted for amid the destruction in the city of Mocoa.



Heavy rains sent floodwaters, mud and debris surging through homes in the city around midnight Friday. That left the streets covered Saturday morning in thick sand, mud and tree limbs from the rivers and forest that surround the community.



People are digging through the ruins, salvaging what they can of their possessions and looking for their missing loved ones.