Death toll reaches 305 in central Mexico quake

MEXICO CITY - Officials say the death toll from this week's magnitude 7.1 earthquake in central Mexico has climbed to 305.

Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente sent out a tweet on Saturday saying 167 of those deaths were in Mexico City.

Morelos state accounted for 73, Puebla for 45, Mexico State for 13, Guerrero for six and Oaxaca for one.

Rescue work is continuing four days after the quake struck.