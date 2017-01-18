69°
Death toll in northern Mali attack rises above 50

January 18, 2017
GAO, Mali -The death toll in northern Mali attack has raised above 50, with more than 100 wounded, according to the military.

This comes after a vehicle packed with explosives targeted a camp housing armed groups in northern Mali.

A local official says this morning's blast hit the Joint Operational Mechanism base in the city of Gao.

The base houses hundreds of fighters including members of armed groups that signed Mali's 2015 peace agreement.

The camp also houses Malian soldiers.

