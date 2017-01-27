52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Death toll from Southeast tornadoes, storms rises to 21

1 hour 31 minutes 50 seconds ago January 27, 2017 Jan 27, 2017 Friday, January 27 2017 January 27, 2017 12:51 PM in Weather
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ALBANY, Ga. - The death toll from a weekend outbreak of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in the Southeast has increased to at least 21.

A 77-year-old woman in southwest Georgia died from storm-related injuries Thursday night at a hospital. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told The Associated Press on Friday that Patricia Ann Gohman received head injuries after a tree fell on her home as a powerful tornado struck Sunday afternoon.

The midwinter storm outbreak sent waves of menacing weather across the region last Saturday and Sunday from Louisiana to Florida and South Carolina.

Sixteen people were killed in Georgia, including Gohman. Four people died in Mississippi and one death was reported in Florida.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days