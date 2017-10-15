Death toll from Somalia blast rises to 276

MOGADISHU, Somalia - Somalia's information minister Abdirahman Osman says the death toll from Saturday's truck bombing in Mogadishu has risen to 276, with about 300 people injured.

It is the deadliest single attack in Somalia's history. The toll is expected to rise.

Somalia's government has blamed the al-Shabab extremist group, which has not yet commented.