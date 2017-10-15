78°
Death toll from Somalia blast rises to 276

3 hours 55 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, October 15 2017 Oct 15, 2017 October 15, 2017 4:55 PM October 15, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia - Somalia's information minister Abdirahman Osman says the death toll from Saturday's truck bombing in Mogadishu has risen to 276, with about 300 people injured.
  
It is the deadliest single attack in Somalia's history. The toll is expected to rise.
  
Somalia's government has blamed the al-Shabab extremist group, which has not yet commented.
