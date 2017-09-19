Death toll from Mexico earthquake reaches 119

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera told local media that at least 30 people had died in the capital, where buildings collapsed or were badly damaged at 44 points throughout the city. Between 50 and 60 people were pulled alive from the rubble by citizens and rescue workers in the city.

State officials said at least 54 people died in the state of Morelos, south of the capital; 26 died in Puebla, according to the director of disaster prevention, Carlos Valdes. Nine died in the State of Mexico, according to the state's governor.

MEXICO CITY - The death toll in Mexico's magnitude 7.1 quake has risen to 119. That's the largest number of fatalities in a Mexican earthquake since the 1985 quake that killed thousands.