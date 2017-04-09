64°
Latest Weather Blog
Death toll from Egypt church bombing rises to 21
CAIRO - An Egyptian official says a church bombing north of Cairo has killed 21 people and wounded another 38.
Magdi Awad, the head of the provincial ambulance service, confirmed the toll from the bombing of a church in Tanta that was packed with Palm Sunday worshippers.
No one immediately claimed the attack.
Coptic Christians make up 10 percent of Egypt's population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sudden disappearance of memorial bewilders community
-
Man who saved two from house fire says he was 'meant to...
-
Children hospitalized after gust sends bounce house airborne in South Carolina
-
Baton Rouge Blues Festival offers a little bit of everything to everyone
-
Louisiana firefighters gather to pay respects to fallen comrades