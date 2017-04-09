Death toll from Egypt church bombing rises to 21

CAIRO - An Egyptian official says a church bombing north of Cairo has killed 21 people and wounded another 38.



Magdi Awad, the head of the provincial ambulance service, confirmed the toll from the bombing of a church in Tanta that was packed with Palm Sunday worshippers.



No one immediately claimed the attack.



Coptic Christians make up 10 percent of Egypt's population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.