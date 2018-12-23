63°
Latest Weather Blog
Death toll climbs to 222 in Indonesia tsunami
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Pope Francis has prayed for the dead, the missing and the homeless in the tsunami that struck Indonesia.
Francis told tourists and pilgrims in St. Peter's Square on Sunday that his thoughts were with Indonesia's people, "struck by violent natural calamities," and said he was spiritually close to those left homeless or otherwise suffering.
At least 222 people were killed by the tsunami, which swamped hotels, houses and concertgoers at a beachside venue in the Southeast Asian nation.
The pope also appealed for people to show solidarity, and for the international community to lend support, for those affected by the disaster.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas gifts nearly 3,000 children
-
Woman receives the gift of hearing this Christmas
-
LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire along with LB Jared Small released without charges...
-
Woman hopes to reunite heirloom with its owner
-
Multiple smash and grabs in Zachary prompt more police presence