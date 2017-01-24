53°
Death toll 20 from Southern storms

January 24, 2017
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - A powerful storm system that tore across the Deep South over the weekend has left devastation.

At least 20 people were killed, including 15 in south Georgia.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says at least 39 possible tornadoes were reported across the Southeast from early Saturday into Sunday evening.

