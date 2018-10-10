85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Death penalty off the table in New Orleans policeman's death

1 hour 46 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, October 10 2018 Oct 10, 2018 October 10, 2018 12:47 PM October 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana prosecutor says he won't request the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting a New Orleans police officer during a struggle last year.

Darren Bridges is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Officer Marcus McNeil. Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said Wednesday that McNeil's family agrees because death penalty cases involve years of delay for a final ruling. Defense attorney Kerry Cuccia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Cannizzaro's decision and whether it means Bridges will need a new attorney.

Cuccia directs a nonprofit created to represent indigent defendants facing the death penalty. A description on the Louisiana Public Defenders Board's website says the Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana keeps a standing caseload of 25 defendants.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days