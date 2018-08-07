81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Death penalty decree could be quandary for US politicians

1 hour 39 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 August 07, 2018 5:34 AM August 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Pope Francis' decree last week that the death penalty is "inadmissible" in all cases could pose a dilemma for Roman Catholic politicians and judges in the United States.

Some Catholic leaders in death penalty states say they'll continue to support capital punishment, including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

But experts say Francis' change could shift political debates and even loom over Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Rev. Peter Clark is the director of the Institute of Clinical Bioethics at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

He says devout Catholic judges, for example, may have to recuse themselves from cases "if they truly think it's in conflict with their conscience." As with abortion, many Catholic political leaders and judges have been grappling with the death penalty for years.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days