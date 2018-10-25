71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Death of Texas baby found in hot day care van ruled homicide

2 hours 13 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 October 25, 2018 2:12 PM October 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTRK
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities have ruled the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found in a hot van outside a Houston day care a homicide and are forwarding the case to a grand jury for review.
  
The Harris County medical examiner's office said Tuesday that Raymond Pryer Jr. died of hyperthermia.
  
Harris County Precinct 1 constable officials say the boy was found unresponsive in the van at Discovering Me Academy in July when his father arrived to pick him up. Authorities have said the child was in the van for 3 ½ hours and that its interior was 113 degrees.
  
The state revoked the day care center's permit last month, forcing it to close.
  
Houston police told KTRK-TV that the case will now go before a grand jury.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days