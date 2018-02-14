61°
Death of inmate at Angola under investigation

Tuesday, February 13 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana corrections officials and the West Feliciana Parish sheriff's office are investigating after a fight at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola resulted in the death of an inmate.
  
The Department of Corrections says 36-year-old Gamarus Everett died Monday.
  
Everett was involved in a fight in his cell Friday with his cellmate, 41-year-old Jessie Grace. Officers ordered Grace off of Everett, who was unresponsive. Officers immediately began CPR, revived him and transported him to a Baton Rouge hospital, where he died. An autopsy will be performed this week.
  
Possible criminal charges are pending against Grace pending the outcome of the investigation and autopsy.
  
Everett was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder out of Bossier Parish. Grace is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder out of Jefferson Parish.
