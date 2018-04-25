78°
Death of area doctor's brother prompts health screening events

By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – An area doctor is hoping she can carry on her brother's legacy through free health screenings.

Dr. Cordel Y. Parris will host screenings over the next two weeks in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs.

Parris' brother died of a blood clot.

Wednesday, April 25, the screening is at Parris Cardiovascular Angel Heart Center at 236 Wabash Ave. from 6 to 7 in the evening. A week later, Dr. Parris hosts a stroke risk screening at 8369 Florida Boulevard, Suite 1, in Denham Springs.  The second event is April 30.

For more information call 225-243-5655.

