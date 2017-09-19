Death in Oaxaca raises Mexican quake toll to 120

MEXICO CITY - The government of Mexico's southern Oaxaca state reported one death from a major earthquake that devastated the country's center. The death raised the nationwide toll to 120.

Officials did not provide details of the death in Oaxaca, which is far from the quake's epicenter.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.1 quake was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.