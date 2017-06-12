83°
Latest Weather Blog
"Dear Evan Hansen" takes the top trophy at the Tony awards
NEW YORK (AP) - "Dear Evan Hansen," a heart-wrenching musical about teen angst, loneliness and suicide in the social media age, has taken top honors at the Tony awards.
The show stars 23-year-old Ben Platt in a breakout performance. It won six awards Sunday evening, including best musical and best actor for Platt. It also won best score for its young composers, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, already Oscar winners for the movie "La La Land."
Also among the night's big winners was Bette Midler for "Hello, Dolly!" and the drama "Oslo," a three-hour play about the Middle East peace accords.
Midler delighted the crowd at Radio City Music Hall by refusing to let the orchestra play her off, telling them to shut up as she continued her many thank-yous.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect says he killed unlicensed massage therapist after she tried to steal...
-
Mobile homes no longer allowed on property in Livingston Parish
-
Texting woman seriously hurt after falling through hole in New Jersey sidewalk
-
Metro Council to vote on East Baton Rouge Parish smoking ban
-
BRPD, other organizations help flood victims relax for a day