Dean disputes white professor's statement on black students

Photo: Amy Wax, Ted Ruger-Philadelphia Magazine

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A white University of Pennsylvania law school professor who said she has never seen a black student graduate in the top quarter of the class has been removed from teaching a mandatory course.

Law school dean Ted Ruger says professor Amy Wax spoke "disparagingly and inaccurately" about the performance of black students.

Wax made the statement last year during an interview with Brown University economics professor Glenn Loury on the "downside of affirmative action."

Ruger says black students have graduated at the top of the class at Penn Law and black students are "extremely successful" inside and outside the classroom.

Wax has tenure at the university and will retain her salary and seniority. She'll continue to teach a full load of electives outside the first-year curriculum. She hasn't responded to a request for comment.