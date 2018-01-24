Deaf students sue Louisiana community college system

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Deaf students have sued Louisiana's community college system, saying their grades suffered or they lost financial aid because they could not get interpreters or other accommodation for their disability.

New Orleans attorney Andrew Bizer says that although the lawsuit currently names two New Orleans plaintiffs, more will be added.

System spokesman Quintin Taylor tells The Advertiser that he cannot talk about pending litigation, but the system always does all it can to provide access.

The original suit was filed in October on behalf of two students at Delgado Community College. Bizer says he withdraw it and re-filed it Jan. 5 in the federal Middle District, in Baton Rouge, after hearing from more students with similar claims.