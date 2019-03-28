Deadly house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters said a house fire reported in Baton Rouge has taken the life of at least one person.

Investigators said they're looking into the cause of the fire at a home on Park Drive, off of Florida Boulevard.

The fire was reported around 9:40 a.m. No details about the victim were released.

