Deadly hostage situation in France 'seems to be a terrorist act'

Friday, March 23 2018
Source: ABC
By: ABC News
UPDATE: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the shooting and hostage-taking in southern France, saying the attack was carried by one of its "soldiers."

A gunman shot up a supermarket and took hostages in southern France today, ABC News reports.

Two people died while about a dozen others were wounded during the attack in Trebes, a spokesman with France's national police said. It was unclear whether any hostages remained inside the supermarket.

The mayor of Trebes told ABC News the assailant was still inside the building with an armed police officer, after others were apparently allowed to exit. The local prefecture confirmed via Twitter that the incident occurred at the Super U Trebes supermarket.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said all information suggested the situation "seems to be a terrorist act."

