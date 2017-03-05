Latest Weather Blog
Deadly floods hit southern Zimbabwe, destroying many homes
TSHOLOTSHO, Zimbabwe - Floods in Zimbabwe have killed nearly 250 people since December in regions that were recently suffering from drought. Those who have survived the floods say they have lost virtually all their possessions.
Government officials said nearly 900 people have been airlifted by helicopters from flooded areas in rural southern Zimbabwe. Since December, floods have killed 246 people, injured 128 and left nearly 2,000 homeless. Five bridges on major highways have been swept away nationwide.
This southern African country last week appealed to international donors for $100 million to help those affected by the floods, which have washed away bridges and roads and cut off some communities. President Robert Mugabe, currently in Singapore for medical treatment, declared the floods to be a national disaster.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Brand new warehouse not in compliance with state laws
-
Police cracking down on speed where teen was struck
-
Creepy man approaching women in Walmart parking lots
-
Strange smell identified that caused Ascension school shelter in place
-
One person hurt at apartment fire off Sherwood Commons