Deadly crash involving several cars, dump truck in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE –Louisiana State Police are responding to a major crash involving several cars and a dump truck on Airline Highway in Prairieville
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Lt. Bobby Webre said the crash happened around 8:18 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 61 and Post Office Road. APSO, Prairieville Fire Department and Louisiana State Police are responding to the scene.
Deputies say firefighters had to extract one person from a vehicle. Louisiana State Police confirmed that one person has died. A second person was transported to the hospital.
The southbound lanes of Airline Highway remain closed at Post Office Road. Drivers should avoid the area by using I-10.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 for updates as new information becomes available.
