Deadline for Restore Louisiana survey approaches

BATON ROUGE - When the clock strikes midnight on Friday night, the Restore Louisiana survey will close after being extended earlier this year.

The survey deadline was moved to October once Congress passed the duplication of benefits policy that allows homeowners who received a small business loan to qualify for assistance from Restore LA.

Since the extension, nearly 2,000 homeowners have submitted surveys. Of the 55,000 surveys submitted, approximately 45,000 homeowners have qualified for the application process.

Restore will contact those who qualify after filling out the survey. An environmental assessment will be completed on the desired property before anyone can fill out the application.

The survey takes less than 15 minutes to complete and is accessible online at restore.la.gov or by calling 1-866-735-2001 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those wanting help filling out the survey can also go to the Homeowner Assistance Center located Oak Tree Building at Celtic Media Centre.