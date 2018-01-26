40°
Deadline for Restore La. small business program Feb. 28

Thursday, January 25 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Businesses affected by the 2016 floods can apply for for Restore Louisiana loans until the end of next month, a news release said.

The program offers small businesses interest-free loans between $10,000 and $150,000, and borrowers can have 40 percent of the loan forgiven if they meet all the program requirements.

Funds can be used for rent, utilities, "non-owner employee" wages and inventory. They cannot be used for construction, the news release said.

So far, the $43 million Office of Community Development program has funded $11 million in loans, the news release said.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.

People can get more information about the loan process at these community outreach events:

-Feb. 5 - East Baton Rouge Parish Library/ Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
-Feb. 6 - Livingston Parish Library/ Denham Springs-Walker Branch from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
-Feb. 7 - East Baton Rouge Parish Library/ Baker Branch from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

