Deadline for Louisiana individual tax returns is next week
BATON ROUGE – The deadline to file your 2016 Louisiana individual income tax returns is next Monday, May 15.
The Department of Revenue recommends filing electronically for the fastest return processing. Taxpayers can also file their state return for free with Louisiana File Online.
Residents who need more time to prepare their returns must submit their extension requests by the May 15 filing deadline to avoid late-filing penalties. Visit the Department of Revenue website to request an extension.
Filing and payment extensions are available to residents who live in areas impacted by tornadoes in February 2017. The extension is available to taxpayers who homes, critical tax records or principal places of business in the following ZIP codes:
Livingston Parish:
70447
70454
70462
70706
70785
Orleans Parish:
70126
70127
70128
70129
Click here for more information from the Department of Revenue.
