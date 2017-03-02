Deadline extended to apply for BR youth work program

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that the deadline has extended to apply for the EmployBR Young Adult Services Out-of-School Youth Program.

The deadline has been extended until Mar. 3 at 5 p.m.

The program, Making a Positive Step, runs for eight weeks starting March 13 through May 12. To be eligible applicants must be between the ages of 16 and 24 and currently not attending any school. The program is open to school dropouts, offender, youth who have aged out of the foster care system, homeless youth, youth with disabilities and those who are pregnant or parenting.

The youth who participate in the program will be employed with the City-Parish, state-government and businesses through the parish. The City-Parish will pay 100 percent of their salary.

Applications can be picked up at the Employ BR office located at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

For more information call EmployBR at (225) 389-8901.