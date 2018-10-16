Deadline approaches for homeowners seeking Louisiana flood aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana homeowners with damage from the 2016 floods have a few days left to seek aid through a federally-financed grant program.

The deadline to complete a survey for homeowner aid through the Restore Louisiana program is Friday. The survey is the first step to applying for assistance. Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the survey period after Congress changed federal disaster rules, widening which flood victims are eligible for aid. The changes extend eligibility to people who may have otherwise been disqualified from the grants because they received federal loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Homeowners may complete the survey online at restore.la.gov or by calling 1-866-735-2001 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. More than 14,600 homeowners have been offered grants totaling $500 million so far.