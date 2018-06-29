82°
'Deadliest Catch' star gets probation in Uber driver assault

Thursday, June 28 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SEATTLE (AP) - Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has been sentenced to probation for spitting on an Uber driver last year in Seattle.
 
The Seattle Times reports the 52-year-old "Deadliest Catch" star on Thursday was given a deferred sentence, ordered to undergo alcohol treatment and put on a year of probation.
 
The punishment lined up with what prosecutors recommended under a plea deal with the reality TV star in which he pleaded guilty to assaulting Waheed Lawal.
 
A judge handed down the sentence after learning that Hansen agreed to outpatient treatment and to abstain from drug and alcohol use for a year.
 
Hansen, who lives north of Seattle, was accused in May 2017 of spitting on the driver and denting his car after learning he couldn't pay cash for his family's ride home.

