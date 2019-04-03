Dead worker in Texas chemical fire identified

Photo: KTRK

CROSBY, Texas (AP) - Company officials have identified the worker killed in a fire at a Houston area chemical plant as James Earl Mangum.

KMCO says the two other workers who were injured during the Tuesday fire at the company's facility in Crosby remain in critical condition. Their identities were not released.

The company says that all operations at the plant are suspended indefinitely and that the site is under control of Texas fire officials.