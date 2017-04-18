83°
Dead body found lying in roadway in St. Mary Parish

April 18, 2017 2:30 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BALDWIN - Deputies say they found a dead body lying in a roadway in St. Mary Parish early Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report about an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds lying in the 600 block of Labau Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. Deputies pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the crime can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960.

