Deacon with Baton Rouge ties accused of abuse in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE - Nearly two months after the Baton Rouge Diocese released a full list of clergy accused of sexual abuse, yet another former member has been accused in another parish.

According to diocese spokesperson, Deacon James Lockwood was publicly identified by the Diocese of New Orleans for allegations of abuse dating back to the 1970s. Though Lockwood served as a teacher for five months at St. Aloysius in Baton Rouge, the diocese says no accusations have surfaced in connection with his time in the capital area.

He was removed from the ministry in 1978.

