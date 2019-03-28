DEA looking for someone to burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour

HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Agency is looking for a Houston-area contractor who can incinerate huge amounts of evidence, including drugs.

The agency is seeking a contractor capable of incinerating various items like papers, cassette tapes, bulk marijuana, pharmaceuticals, and other incidental controlled substances.

One of the primary prerequisites for the job is the capacity to burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour for a minimum of eight consecutive hours. While the contractor is expected to do their own background checks and drug tests, the DEA says they reserve the right to conduct their own background check on the contractor’s personnel.

The DEA also requires that the contractor have their own closed-circuit cameras to ensure the materials are properly disposed of.

More information on the job can be found here: https://www.fbo.gov/index.php?s=opportunity&mode=form&id=fb202326c705f071d690ad16cf831f59&tab=core&tabmode=list&=