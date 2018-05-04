DEA: La. wholesaler must stop selling controlled drugs for now

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The Drug Enforcement Agency says it has suspended a Louisiana pharmaceutical wholesaler's ability to sell controlled drugs because officials say it failed to report excessive opioid orders from independent pharmacies.

Morris & Dickson Co. of Shreveport says it will prove that "the DEA has gotten it wrong."

A DEA news release says agents learned in October that Morris & Dickson was selling large amounts of oxycodone and hydrocodone. It says some independent pharmacies were buying more of those drugs than were being bought by several of Louisiana's largest pharmacy chains in the same zip codes.

The DEA says its action affects only drugs legally classified as likely targets of abuse, and won't affect the company's ability to sell other drugs.