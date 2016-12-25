DCFS employee violated policy, rehired by Department of Health

BATON ROUGE - An audit by the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services revealed details of a former employee who violated department policy.

According to the audit, the employee falsified applications for a member of their family, as well as family members of another employee. The employee also took action on a case regarding a family member.

The employee resigned from DCFS in May 2016. She then accepted a position in the Louisiana Department of Health's Medicaid Eligibility Section before the DCFS audit was complete.

A Department of Health spokesperson says they were unaware of any wrongdoing by the employee or the audit, and acknowledged that they are reviewing the hire.

The employee was not terminated by DCFS, the Department of Health spokesperson says. The investigation had tnot fully concluded by the time she transfered to the Department of Health, and at the time there was no evidence that the employee had done anything wrong.

The Department of Health says they are working with their human resources office to determine the appropriate next steps, since the individual is a probationary hire.