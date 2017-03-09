DCFS announces child support payment option through MoneyGram

BATON ROUGE – Parents who owe child support can now make payments through MoneyGram at Walmart, CVS and other MoneyGram locations throughout Louisiana, the Department of Children and Family Services announced.

The department has collaborated with MoneyGram, a money transfer company, to electronically send payments to DCFS for transfer to parents.

According to the department, the only payment option was a money order mailed to the Centralized Collection Unit in Baton Rouge.

To make a payment through MoneyGram parents need:

- Cash

- Their LASES member number or LASES case ID

- "Receive Code" 14695

- MoneyGram charges a $3.99 convenience fee

Along with storefront locations, parents can also make payments online at MoneyGram.com or from the MoneyGram smartphone app.

"Payment options have been somewhat limited for parents who don't use traditional banking," DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said. " With MoneyGram outlets in so many convenient locations, paying child support can become part of their routine."

For information on making child support payment go to http://dcfs.state.la.us/csepayments or call 888-LAHELP-U (888-524-3578).