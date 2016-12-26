DC police: Knife-wielding man shot by officer dies

Image via WJLA (ABC)

WASHINGTON - District of Columbia police say a man shot by an officer when he ignored commands to drop a knife has died.



Police said in a statement that officers responding to a domestic disturbance report in northeast Washington on Sunday found a man armed with a knife. Police say he ignored officers' commands to drop the knife and at least one officer fired, striking him.



Police say the man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Police identified him as 29-year-old Gerald Hall.



Police say they recovered the knife. One officer was placed on routine administrative leave. Police didn't identify the officer or give the races of the officer or Hall.



The officers involved were wearing body cameras and police say footage will be reviewed in the investigation.