Dazzling meteor shower to take place Wednesday night, Thursday morning

The annual Geminid meteor shower will streak across the night sky tonight, and scientists say it will be one of the best of the year.

The meteors are expected to peak overnight. With good weather conditions, the cosmic display can be seen between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. CST.

According to NASA, the largest number of meteors will be visible between midnight and dawn local time.

This particular meteor shower is considered one of the year's most reliable showers. The Geminids occur every December when Earth passes through a huge trail of debris shed by a rocky object named 3200 Phaethon.

The debris burns up when it runs into the Earth's atmosphere in a cluster of shooting stars, NASA said.