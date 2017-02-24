Daycare worker sentenced to five years for child's death

BATON ROUGE – The woman accused of operating a daycare without a license and leaving a toddler in a hot van was sentenced to five years hard labor in a Baton Rouge courtroom Friday.

Sheila Newman will serve only two years with five years of probation after her release. She was also sentenced to 300 hours of community service and ordered to pay $6075 in restitution to the family.

In June 2015, Newman was accused of operating a daycare without a license and negligent homicide. Police reports said Newman left 22-month-old Angel Green inside a hot van for an extended amount of time.

Friday she offered the toddler's family a tearful apology but it was rejected by Green's mother.



"Honestly I think she's sorry she got caught," Joy Green said after the sentencing. "She had no intentions of doing things the right way so I believe if Angle hadn't died she would still be operating that same daycare."