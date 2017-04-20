Day-long gridlock continues on westside, I-10 East

A state traffic camera shows gridlocked traffic making its way to Baton Rouge Thursday; In the bottom right, a fire truck responds to a reported crash.

LOBDELL – Gridlock hit the interstate system early Thursday.

Delays were reported on I-10 Eastbound from the Iberville/West Baton Rouge line into downtown Baton Rouge. In some areas, traffic had slowed to a crawl of only 18 mph on the interstate. Delays were caused by earlier incidents, state traffic monitors said.

Some slowdowns may have been due to a minor crash that reportedly involved two 18-wheelers around 1 p.m. Thursday. All the issues slowed traffic in the area that was closed for hours Wednesday after a deadly, fiery wreck where one person died and six others were hurt when a big rig collided with passenger vehicles and a second rig.

WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology showed heavy congestion in the area and delays elsewhere, too. Click HERE to monitor flow live.

