Day after Christmas one of the most popular shopping days

BATON ROUGE – The day after Christmas is well known to many shoppers returning unwanted gifts, however it also offers some of the best shopping deals.

Monday, many shoppers went to the Mall of Louisiana to take advantage of the day's deals.

Some even say the deals are better than Black Friday's.

"I think they, as far as the store I've been in, they had a better sale after Christmas than they did before," shopper Datria London said.

Retailers also look forward to the day as it is one of the most popular shopping days of the year.

"Everyone has their gift cards and they got Christmas money and they got stuff that they don't want as Christmas presents and they are bringing those back and returning those," merchant John Carley said.

Retailers say that the day after Christmas is the third busiest shopping day of the season following Black Friday and the Friday just before Christmas.

"The day after Christmas in my industry is one of the most busiest days. Everybody buys presents, like phones, tablets they come back to buy accessories for it," cell phone merchant Mathew George said.

Retailers also say that a lot of items are go on sale following the holiday to reduce stock before the end of the year.