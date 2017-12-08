Day 1 in the Dome: LHSAA state titles kick off

New Orleans, LA - Three days of state championship football in the Superdome kicked off Thursday with the Class 1A title game.

The Kentwood Kangaroos were hoping to bring back the school's first state championship trophy, but they fell to West St. John 20-14 in the Class 1A championship game.

In the second game of the day, Ascension Catholic couldn't find the endzone as the Bulldogs fell 10-0 to Lafayette Christian Academy.

Here's a look at the weekend schedule:

Thursday, December 7