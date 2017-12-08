36°
Day 1 in the Dome: LHSAA state titles kick off
New Orleans, LA - Three days of state championship football in the Superdome kicked off Thursday with the Class 1A title game.
The Kentwood Kangaroos were hoping to bring back the school's first state championship trophy, but they fell to West St. John 20-14 in the Class 1A championship game.
In the second game of the day, Ascension Catholic couldn't find the endzone as the Bulldogs fell 10-0 to Lafayette Christian Academy.
Here's a look at the weekend schedule:
Thursday, December 7
Class 1A - FINAL
(1) West St. John - 20 vs. (3) Kentwood - 14
Division IV - FINAL
(4) Lafayette Christian - 10 vs. (6) Ascension Catholic - 0
Division III - FINAL
(1) Notre Dame -16 vs. (3) Catholic (New Iberia) -33
Friday, December 8
Class 2A - Noon
(6) St. Helena vs. (1) Welsh
Division II - 3:30 PM
(1) De La Salle vs. (2) University
Class 3A - 7 PM
(6) West Feliciana vs. (8) Richwood
Saturday December 9
Division I - 12 PM
(2) John Curtis vs. (4) Catholic
Class 4A - 3:30 PM
(1) Karr vs. (2) Lakeshore
Class 5A - 7 PM
(10) Hahnville vs. (4) Zachary