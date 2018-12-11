Latest Weather Blog
Dawson Creek in Baton Rouge will be realigned
BATON ROUGE - A section of Dawson Creek near the Mall of Louisiana will be straightened and expanded as part of a development in that area. The East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan Monday with work to begin early next year.
The project, the Grove, will expand an existing mixed-use development by building hundreds of townhouses, hotel rooms, and commercial space. Final approval on the plan was delayed 30 days last month so developers could better explain the project to nearby residents.
"Especially if it's going to be in an area around a waterway considering what went through in 2016, people are going to be hesitant," said Metro Councilman Matt Watson, who supports the development but requested the initial delay.
The realignment of Dawson Creek will expand water storage capacity for that section by three times according to developers. Work on the creek could last six months.
The development could take a few years to complete.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Town of Livingston condemns home, vacates current tenant
-
Dawson Creek in Baton Rouge will be realigned
-
WATCH: Thomas Morstead gives glove to young Saints fan after Bucs win
-
Doctors urge proper hygiene, hand washing during strep throat season
-
Volunteers build ramp for boy hurt in train accident
Sports Video
-
WATCH: Thomas Morstead gives glove to young Saints fan after Bucs win
-
Monday evening sports update
-
Instant Classic: Zachary's late touchdown lifts Broncos past West Monroe 27-24
-
Zachary wins back to back titles after late game winning touchdown
-
John Curtis blows out Catholic High to win their 27th state title