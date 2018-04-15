Davis scores 35, Pelicans hold off Blazers 97-95 in Game 1

Image: Yahoo Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Anthony Davis had 35 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 97-95 on Saturday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.

Jrue Holiday added 21 points, outplaying both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, and had a big blocked shot in the closing seconds as New Orleans held on after Portland erased almost all of a 19-point deficit.

The sixth-seeded Pelicans were the only road team to win on the opening day of the NBA playoffs.

Lillard finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while McCollum had 19 points.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Portland.